4 Of Family Allegedly Commit Suicide In Tripura

A family of four people allegedly committed suicide in Sonai Bairagi Sadhu Para area of West Tripura today.

The bodies of two children were found inside the tin house, who were suspected of being poisoned, while the bodies of their parents were found hanging from a tree nearby.

"At around 8 am, Sidhai Police received information about the recovery of the bodies of two children. We reached the spot and started the investigation," police official Amitabha Paul said.

Out of those dead, the parents have been identified as Paresh Tanti and Sandha Tanti, while the children have been identified as Bishal and Rupali.

The relatives of the family said that the couple fought with each other regularly, which could be a major reason for the suicides.

However, Anjana Tanti, mother of Sandha Tanti, said, "They had a problem with regard to their land. My son had sold a plot. The family committed suicide out of this fear."

The bodies have been sent for the post-mortem examination.

Further investigation is underway.

