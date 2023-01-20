4 Killed As Car Falls Into Pond In UP

Hapur accident: All four victims died on the spot. (Representational)

At least four people died after a car plunged into a pond in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district, police said on Thursday. The accident took place near Samana village in the Kapurpur police station area.

Police said on Wednesday night a Honda City car with four people plunged into a pond after it apparently went out of control. All four died on the spot.

"As we received the information of the incident, we immediately reached the spot," police said.

The victims have been identified as Rahul, Haroon, Shokeen, and Arun, who are residents of Hapur. All of them were returning from Ghaziabad where they used to work at a farm house.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, police added.

Further investigation is underway.

