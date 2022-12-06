4 Filmed With Swords At Birthday Party Arrested In Maharashtra's Thane

The four persons were arrested for the possession and wielding of swords. (Representational)

Police have arrested four persons, including two builders, for allegedly wielding swords during a function in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.

On December 3, a video went viral on social media wherein a person was seen cutting his birthday cake with a sword and three others wielding the weapons, the city police said in an official release.

The Shil-Daighar police then carried out a probe into it and registered three different offences under relevant provisions of the Arms Act and the Indian Penal Code.

The police probe team worked on various inputs and arrested the four on Monday in connection with the possession and wielding of swords, the release said.

The accused included two builders aged 35 and 40, a 38-year-old auto-rickshaw driver, and a 23-year-old local resident, the police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)