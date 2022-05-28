4 Dead, 2 Severely Injured In Andhra Pradesh Cylinder Blast

Andhra cylinder blast: The injured were shifted to the hospital for treatment.

At least four people were killed and two others were severely injured after a cylinder blast triggered a wall collapse in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district, said police on Saturday.

"Today, in the early hours, a cylinder exploded in a house in Mulakaledu village in Anantapur. Due to the impact of the blast, a neighboring house's wall collapsed and crushed four members to death. Two others were severely injured," said Faqeerappa, Superintendent of Police (SP), Anantapur.

"Immediately on receiving information, police reached the spot and began a rescue operation," he said.

The injured were shifted to the hospital for treatment and the dead bodies were taken for post-mortem. A case has been registered and further probe is on.