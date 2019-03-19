35 Injured After Bus Falls Into Ditch In Rajasthan's Ajmer

Nearly 35 of the total 45 passengers sustained injuries (Representational)

At least 35 people were injured after their bus overturned and fell into a roadside ditch in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Tuesday, the police said.

The incident occurred near Badgaon when the bus was on its way to Vijay nagar from Sarwad in Ajmer.

"The driver lost control over the speeding bus and it overturned and fell into the ditch," senior police official Amar Singh said.

Nearly 35 of the total 45 passengers sustained injuries and were admitted to different hospitals.

