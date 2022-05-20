3 Rajasthan Cops Injured After Drunk Wedding Guests Throw Stones At Them

A sub-inspector and two constables were injured. (Representational)

A police sub-inspector and two constables were injured when some guests at a wedding attacked them with stones in an inebriated state, police said.

Eight people, including two women, have been detained, they said.

On receiving information about a scuffle at the wedding, a police team reached the spot where the guests in an inebriated state allegedly threw stones at the team, Superintendent of Police Kota (Rural) Kavendra Singh Sagar said.

A case has been lodged against around 10 people, of whom eight have been detained on charges of rioting and attack on a public servant, Station House Officer (SHO) of Ramganjmandi police station Manoj Berwal said.

Efforts are on to arrest the other accused, he said.

