3 Dead, 5 Injured After Vehicle Falls Into 200-Feet Gorge In J&K's Ramban

The vehicle fell into the gorge after its driver lost control along a blind curve. (Representational)

Three persons were killed and five others injured when a private vehicle skidded off a road and fell into a 200-feet gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place yesterday night near Seenbatti along the Pogal-Paristan road, about 25 km from Ramban, a police official said.

He said the vehicle was going towards Seenbatti and fell into the gorge after its driver lost control over it along a blind curve.

The dead were identified as Milap Singh (55), Keshu Ram (44) and Raju Singh (24).

The official said the injured, the injured driver Reyaz Ahmad, Kalyan Singh, Kartar Singh, Flower Singh and Hari Om were admitted to the Ramban District Hospital after initial treatment at the Public Health Centre in Ukhral.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.