3 Children Burn To Death In Transformer Room In Greater Noida: Police

The incident happened in Greater Noida's Sector Phi-3. (FILE PHOTO)

Three children burned to death on Wednesday inside a transformer room in Greater Noida when they were playing, police said.

Police said the children were playing cricket on a road and their ball had got into the transformer room. The incident happened in Greater Noida's Sector Phi-3.

"The children went to the transformer room to get the ball when a blast ripped through the room and they failed to escape," a police official said.

The children were identified as Rinku (13), Golu (8) and Sagar (8).

A local said the transformer was not working properly and had not been fixed despite complaints and there were no workers appointed for security on the premises.

Police is probing the matter.

