3 Arrested For Blackmailing And Raping Class 12 Student In Vadodara

Three people have been arrested in Vadodara for allegedly raping a class 12 student

Three people have been arrested in Gujarat's Vadodara for allegedly blackmailing a class 12 student by clicking her objectionable photos, raping her and extorting money from her. Another person has been detained; two others are missing.

The police said that two of the arrested are the teen's batch-mates. She was allegedly in a relationship with the third accused, who clicked her objectionable photos.

"The third accused with whom she was in a relationship extorted Rs 50,000 from her. He circulated her objectionable pictures to two more people. One of them raped and blackmailed her and the other blackmailed her too," police added.