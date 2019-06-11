3 Arrested For Blackmailing And Raping Class 12 Student In Vadodara

The police said, "Three accused have been arrested and one more has been detained. Two accused, who are missing, will be arrested soon."

Cities | | Updated: June 11, 2019 09:25 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
3 Arrested For Blackmailing And Raping Class 12 Student In Vadodara

Three people have been arrested in Vadodara for allegedly raping a class 12 student


Vadodara: 

Three people have been arrested in Gujarat's Vadodara for allegedly blackmailing a class 12 student by clicking her objectionable photos, raping her and extorting money from her. Another person has been detained; two others are missing. 

The police said that two of the arrested are the teen's batch-mates. She was allegedly in a relationship with the third accused, who clicked her objectionable photos.

"The third accused with whom she was in a relationship extorted Rs 50,000 from her. He circulated her objectionable pictures to two more people. One of them raped and blackmailed her and the other blackmailed her too," police added.   

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

VadodaraRapeStudent raped

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live TVWorld Cup 2019World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup Points TableAmazon SaleFlipkart SaleYuvraj SinghInfinix Hot 7 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................