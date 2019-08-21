3 Air Force Personnel Killed After Truck Falls Into Gorge In Rajasthan

Barmer District Superintendent of Police Shivraj Meena said the truck was carrying 8 soldiers

Three Air Force personnel were killed and three others injured when a truck carrying them fell into a gorge in Rajasthan's Barmer district today, the police said.

Two of the injured are in a critical condition, they added.

Barmer District Superintendent of Police Shivraj Meena said that the truck carrying eight soldiers was coming from an Air Force station in Chauhatan town when it lost balance and fell into a gorge.

He said a police team rushed the injured to a hospital in Chauhatan from where two soldiers were referred to Barmer.



