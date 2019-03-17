3,000 Pints Of Liquors, 12 Kg Marijuana Seized In UP, 29 Arrested: Cops

Police's crackdown comes amid restrictions under the model code of conduct for the 2019 polls. (FILE)

Twenty-nine people were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Sunday for allegedly selling illicit liquor and marijuana, police said.

Police's crackdown comes amid restrictions clamped under the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls.

The arrests were made in Badalpur, Rabupura, Surajpur, Ecotech 3, Dankaur in Greater Noida area, in Dadri, and in Phase 3, Sector 20, Sector 49, Phase 2 areas of Noida, an official statement issued in Noida stated.

As many as 3,141 pints of illicit liquor were seized during the day-long operation, police said.

Police also seized 12.2 kg of cannabis from suspected drug traffickers, they said.

Overall, 14 illegal firearms, including country-made pistols, were seized from the arrested persons, police said.

Cases have been registered against the accused at respective police stations and further probe is underway, police said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar goes to polls on April 11 during the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.