20-Year-Old Girl Run Over By Goods Train While Crossing Track In UP

The goods train was going towards Kanpur. (Representational)

A BA first year student lost her life on Tuesday evening when she was run over by a goods train at Bharwari railway station in Kaushambi, a RPF official said.

The incident took place when 18-year-old Rinki was crossing the railway line on platform number 1 of the station and she died on the spot.

RPF incharge Surendra Bhaskar said the girl's father, Ramvishal, works in the engineering department of the Bharwari railway station located on the Delhi-Howrah route.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) official said.

The goods train was going towards Kanpur, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)