2 Workers Dead, Three Injured In Reactor Blast At Gujarat Pharma Firm

Further investigations were underway, police said (Representational)

Two workers died and three were injured in a blast at a reactor of a pharma company in Ankleshwar town of Gujarat's Bharuch district, police said on Saturday.

The blast occurred in a chemical reactor at Abhilasha Pharma in Ankleshwar industrial area late on Friday evening, an official from Ankleshwar GIDC police said.

At least five workers were injured in the explosion, of whom two died under treatment at a private hospital, he said.

The dead were identified as Hari Om Upadhyay (53) and Sundar Singh (22), the official said, adding that further investigations were underway in this connection.