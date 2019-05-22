2 Rajasthan Men Allegedly Robbed, Their Private Parts Burnt By Kidnappers

The victims have been admitted to a hospital for treatment. (Representational)

Two men were admitted to hospital in Rajasthan's Sikar after six people allegedly kidnapped them, dragged them into their car and burnt their private parts before robbing them of the cash they carried.

Police have launched a manhunt for the six men who also circulated a video of the incident in Dhod area of Sikar district, officials said on Wednesday.

The police registered an complaint on Tuesday under the Indian Penal Code against the six men, the officials said, adding the victims have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The complaint said the victims Karamveer and Avinash, both cousins, were returning home after attending a marriage ceremony on May 17 when the accused Sandeep Nehra and his five friends forced them into a car and beat them up severely.

The accused took them to a secluded placed, forced them to take off their clothes and hit them on their private parts. They also used matchsticks to burn them, police said.

The accused fled after robbing them of Rs 3,800, police added.

Police said the accused, who later circulated a video of the incident on social media, had also threatened them against reporting the matter to police.

