2 Minors Found Dead With Eyes Gouged Out In Jharkhand: Police

A case has been lodged based on the statement of the father of the two children. (Representational)

In a horrific incident, two minors were found dead in a field in Jharkhand's Pakur with their eyes gouged out, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred at Ambadih village under Amrapara police station area in the district on Thursday night.

"Bodies of a minor girl and boy of a family were found in a field in the village. Their eyes had been gouged out," SP, Pakur, Hrudeep P Janardhanan told news agency PTI.

He said the girl is aged around 12 years and the boy 10 years.

"The police is investigating all angles, including personal enmity. A relative has been detained," Mr Janardhanan said.

