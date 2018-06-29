2 'Meteorite-Like' Objects Fall In Uttar Pradesh Village

The "stones" have been taken into "safe custody" for investigation (Representational)

Two hot embers fell from the sky at a Kasoli village in the district last night which villagers claimed to be meteorites.

The two hot stones fell down with a loud sound after rain at the village in Charthawal police station area last night, Sub-divisional Magistrate Kumar Dharmendra said.

The "stones" have been taken into "safe custody" for investigation and only experts will tell whether they are meteorites, he added.

The two hot embers fell down in a compound of a villager Sukhpal.

Niraj Tyagi, Geography professor at a local college here, said the stones could be the part of a big meteroide.

This is not the first case in the district, in November 2003, the scientist had confirmed the finding of a big black-coloured meteorite in Kasoli village. The meteorite was 29cm in diameter and 11-cm thick. It had created a 15-inch deep crater when it landed in the village.In 2009 also, two meteorites were found in the Karimpur village in the district.

A meteor is the flash of light that we see in the night sky when a small chunk of interplanetary debris burns up as it passes through our atmosphere. The debris is called a meteoroid.

If any part of a meteoroid survives the fall through the atmosphere and lands on Earth, it is called a meteorite. Generally the meteorites are very small, their size can range from the size of a pebble to 100 kilograms or more.

For more Muzaffarnagar news, click here