2 Men, Trying To Take Selfie, Fall Into 1,000-Feet-Deep Gorge In Madhya Pradesh: Cops

The bodies were recovered today, police said (Representational)

Two men died after falling into a 1,000-feet-deep gorge while allegedly trying to take a selfie in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district, police said today.

The incident took place on Monday evening when the victims, identified as Dinesh (25) and Bunty (22), had gone to Ramgarh Fort, around 50 km away from the district headquarters, said senior police officer Santosh Sanvle.

According to eyewitnesses, there was dense fog due to heavy rain in the area and the two did not see the gorge while trying to take a selfie and fell, he said.

While a police team rushed to the scene, inclement weather and poor lighting made it difficult for them to bring the men out at night, the official said.

The bodies were recovered today morning and were handed over to their families after conducting an autopsy.

