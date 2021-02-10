2 Killed In Clash Between Congress And Akali Workers In Punjab's Moga: Cops

Congress and Akali factions had a heated argument leaing to a clash in which 2 died (Representational)

Two persons were killed while as many sustained minor injuries following a clash between Congress and Akali workers campaigning for civic polls in Punjab's Moga district, police said today.

The incident took place on Tuesday night when workers of both the parties came face to face in ward number 9 of Moga district in Punjab, said police.

Both the factions first had heated arguments over some issue which later led to a clash.

Akali workers, who were campaigning for the February 14 municipal polls, alleged that Congress activists ran their vehicles over them when they tried going away.

One person died on the spot while another succumbed to injuries in a hospital in Ludhiana, the police said.

A case under relevant sections, including 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Narinderpal Singh Sidhu, husband of Congress candidate from ward number 9, and six others, the police said.

Three people including Mr Sidhu have been arrested, said the police, adding that two vehicles had also been seized.

Elections to eight municipal corporations and 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in the state will be held on February 14.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)