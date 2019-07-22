2 Kanwar Pilgrims Drown While Bathing In Ganga In UP

A third pilgrim was saved from drowning by the locals. (Representational)

Two kanwar pilgrims drowned while bathing in the Ganga in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district today, the police said.

Divyam Saxena (23), Aman Gupta (22) and Devendra (30) slipped into water while bathing at Ataina ghat in Usaihata, they added.

Devendra was saved by the locals but the others drowned. Their bodies were later fished out and sent for post-mortem, police said.

Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiva's devotees, known as kanwariyas, who visit Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch holy waters of river Ganga during the auspicious Hindu month of Shravan. This year, the yatra began in July.

