2 Dead After Consuming Toxic Liquor In Bihar, 70 Arrested

Bihar toxic liquor deaths: Police said the liquor was brought from Jharkhand (Representational)

Two people died allegedly after consuming spurious liquor in Aurangabad district on Tuesday.

As per the preliminary information received, the liquor was brought to the state from Jharkhand.

A total of 70 persons have been arrested so far in this connection.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Aurangabad district magistrate Saurabh Jorwal said, "Two died after consuming spurious liquor in Aurangabad district yesterday. Seventy people have been arrested. Ten teams are working on it. Information was received that the liquor was brought from Jharkhand. Further investigation is underway."

The sale and consumption of alcohol was completely banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in 2016.

