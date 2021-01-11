2 Bodies Found At Illegal Liquor Factory In Greater Noida: Police

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and investigation is on, the police said. (Representational)

Two bodies were recovered from an illegal liquor factory in Greater Noida's Kasna area on Sunday, the police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DCP) of Greater Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh, said: "A person, who was admitted to a hospital on Saturday after he consumed spurious liquor, had informed the police about the death of the two persons (Pradeep and Santosh Sharma) here."

On a tip-off, a joint team of Excise Department officials and district police busted an illegal liquor factory unit on Sunday, the police official said.

A large quantity of liquor and several items involved in making liquor were recovered, he added.

The liquor was being made for Muzaffarnagar according to the information over the barcode, said the police.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, the police said.