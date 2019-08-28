19-Year-Old Injured After Fiance Stabs Her In Visakhapatnam: Police

A case has been registered and investigation is on, the police said. (Representational)

A man attacked his fiance with a knife at Sri Ramachandra Theatre in Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam, today, the police said.

Inspector Chakradararao said: "The victim, identified as Bhargavi, suffered injuries on her neck and wrist. She was rushed to a nearby hospital by the locals. She is under the treatment and her condition is stable."

The 19-year-old was coming back from her college when the incident took place. She was attacked with a knife by the accused, identified as Sai, on the suspicion of talking to another person, the police said.

"The accused and the victim were engaged to each other by their parents. The victim's parents were delaying the marriage as Sai didn't have a job," the official said.

A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation in this regard is underway, he added.

