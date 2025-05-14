Visakhapatnam Travel Guide: Beaches, Biryani, And Bay Views In One Coastal Charmer

Tucked along the sun-drenched coastline of Andhra Pradesh, Visakhapatnam-or Vizag-is the kind of city that sneaks up on you in the best way. With its golden beaches, buzzing street markets, and plates piled high with spicy Andhra seafood, it's got all the right ingredients for a laidback coastal escape. Whether you're here for sunrise views, historic sights, or just a break from the usual travel circuit, this city delivers without trying too hard. This ultimate Visakhapatnam travel guide breaks down everything you need to know-where to eat, stay, shop, and unwind-so you can leisurely soak in every salty breeze of this coastal dream of a city.

Here Is A Handy Visakhapatnam Travel Guide:

Where To Go In Visakhapatnam:

1. Rushikonda Beach

Think soft sand, a constant breeze, and waves that beg you to take a dip. Rushikonda Beach is the golden child of Vizag's coastline, popular with both sunbathers and jet ski junkies. It's clean, relatively quiet in the mornings, and flanked by hills, making it great for both photos and an early jog. Street food stalls here sell everything from raw mango slices to fried prawns on skewers.

2. Kailasagiri Hill Park

Perched above the city with sweeping views of the Bay of Bengal, Kailasagiri is perfect for a lazy afternoon. There's a toy train that does a slow loop around the hilltop, Insta-worthy statues of Shiva and Parvati, and snack kiosks for a post-hike treat. You can either hike up or take the cable car-either way, the views are worth the effort.

3. INS Kurusura Submarine Museum

Photo: Unsplash

Yes, you can actually go inside a decommissioned submarine. The INS Kurusura, parked right on RK Beach, gives a peek into the lives of naval officers, complete with torpedoes and sleeping pods. It's compact, a little claustrophobic, and absolutely fascinating.

4. Dolphin's Nose

This massive rock headland shaped like-you guessed it-a dolphin's nose, offers jaw-dropping views of the coast and Visakhapatnam Port. Perched at 358 metres above sea level, it's a popular sunrise spot and a great place for panoramic photos. It's also home to an operational lighthouse that's open to visitors during select hours.

5. Yarada Beach

Want the beach all to yourself? Yarada is your best bet. It's quieter, with fewer vendors and more palm trees. Getting there means navigating some hilly roads, but it's worth it. Go for the sunset, and don't forget to pack snacks-this one's more about peace than convenience.

6. Araku Valley

Photo: iStock

A lush hill station about 120 km from the city, Araku Valley is a cool contrast to Vizag's beachy vibes. Known for its coffee plantations, tribal culture, and waterfalls, it's a favourite weekend getaway. The scenic train ride through tunnels and over bridges is half the fun, especially during monsoon when the valley turns a deep shade of green. Don't miss the coffee museum and the roadside stalls selling hot bamboo chicken.

7. Borra Caves

A couple of hours from Vizag in the Araku Valley, these limestone caves are massive, mysterious, and lit up like a film set. With naturally formed stalactites and stalagmites, they're both creepy and cool. Pair this with a train ride through Araku's green hills, and it's a full day well spent.

Where To Stay In Visakhapatnam:

1. Luxury Hotels

If you're in town to unwind in style, Visakhapatnam's luxury hotels give you exactly that-with a sea view, of course. Radisson Blu Resort Visakhapatnam, located on Rushikonda Beach, feels like an all-in-one escape. The design is sleek and contemporary, the rooms are spacious with floor-to-ceiling windows, and the infinity pool overlooks the Bay of Bengal. The in-house restaurant, Ethnic, serves premium regional cuisine, and there's also a spa for post-sightseeing bliss. For those wanting to be closer to the action, Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach offers five-star amenities with front-row seats to RK Beach. Expect plush bedding, a rooftop pool with panoramic views, and three dining options that range from casual cafe bites to elegant dinners.

Photo: Courtesy of Radisson Blu Resort Visakhapatnam

2. Boutique Resorts

For travellers looking to add a bit more personality to their stay, Vizag's boutique hotels blend local charm with comfort. The Andhra Art and Craft Hotel is more than just a place to sleep — it's a walk-through gallery celebrating Andhra's rich artistic heritage. Each room is curated with work by local artisans, and even the furniture is crafted by hand. You'll find yourself noticing the details in everything — from mural-covered walls to handwoven bedspreads. Over in Bheemili, about an hour's drive from the city, The Bheemli Resort by AccorHotels combines coastal calm with refined hospitality. This beachfront property has large rooms, stylish balconies, and an infinity pool that's practically made for sunset watching. It's ideal for those who want luxury without the buzz of the city centre.

3. Budget Stays

Travelling on a shoestring doesn't mean sacrificing style or cleanliness in Vizag. Bacpac Monkey Co-Living near Beach Road offers a community-style vibe perfect for solo travellers and digital nomads. There are dorms and private rooms, a communal kitchen, co-working spaces, and plenty of hammocks to crash on post-adventure. It's affordable, social, and conveniently located. Zostel Visakhapatnam is another reliable pick in the backpacker circuit. Expect colourful interiors, fun events like movie nights and pub crawls, and a helpful staff who know all the best local food spots. It's just a short auto ride from major attractions and perfect for travellers who value both price and personality.

Where To Eat In Visakhapatnam:

1. Regional Cuisine

Visakhapatnam's culinary roots run deep, and the city offers a full-throttle Andhra experience with its fiery, flavourful meals. Dharani, inside Hotel Daspalla, is arguably the city's most-loved spot for an authentic veg thali. Think spicy dal, tangy tamarind rice, ghee-soaked chapatis, and multiple chutneys that pack a punch. Every dish is served on a banana leaf with warm hospitality to match. For a more casual but equally satisfying meal, Kamat Restaurant delivers spicy Andhra seafood recipes — think Fry Piece Biryani, Chepala Pulusu, prawns, crabs, and more. It's the kind of place where families flock on Sunday mornings and portions are always generous.

Andhra-style fish fry. Photo: iStock

2. Cosy Cafes

Cafe culture in Vizag is quietly thriving, especially around beachside roads and university corners. Brew 'n' Bistro is a favourite hangout spot with both locals and tourists. The vibe is relaxed, the menu is eclectic-think pasta, burgers, all-day breakfasts — and the coffee is strong enough to cure travel fatigue. Plus, their outdoor seating is ideal for people-watching. Meanwhile, Gypsy Resto Cafe near Siripuram brings a quirky boho charm with its fairy-lit interiors, mismatched furniture, and a rooftop setup that's especially lovely at night. Their cheesy fries, pizzas, and thick milkshakes are total comfort food goals. It's a solid pick for digital nomads or anyone needing a slower afternoon.

3. Fine-Dining Restaurants

If you're dressing up for dinner, Vizag has a small but strong lineup of upscale restaurants. The Eatery at Four Points by Sheraton is a refined, all-day dining space with buffets that blend Indian, Asian, and continental favourites. The seafood section is where it shines — especially the grilled prawns and crab curry. Service is prompt, and the ambience is classy without being stiff. Another fine-dining standout is Ethnic by Radisson Blu, which takes regional cuisine and elevates it without losing authenticity. You'll find tender lamb shanks cooked with Andhra spices, rich lentil stews, and decadent desserts like double ka meetha. It's the perfect place for a long, leisurely dinner with a view.

4. Lounges & Bars

Vizag's nightlife might be modest compared to metros, but it's not without its stars. Myz-Uno Brew Pub, located at Hotel Daspalla, is a stylish rooftop bar with great city views and even better drinks. Their craft cocktails and local beer selection keep things interesting, and the vibe is energetic, especially on weekends with live music. If you're after something a bit more sleek, Moon Bar & Kitchen ticks all the boxes. It's got plush interiors, mood lighting, and a curated cocktail menu that includes everything from classics to bold house specials. The bar snacks are impressive too — don't miss the chilli chicken and masala fries.

Where To Shop In Visakhapatnam:

1. Local Markets

Vizag's market culture is loud, colourful, and completely addictive. Jagadamba Centre is ground zero for shopping sprees, packed with everything from silk sarees to electronic gadgets. It's crowded, chaotic, and wonderfully alive. Just nearby, Kurupam Market offers a deep dive into Andhra's textile world, with rows of shops selling traditional Pochampally sarees, gold-threaded blouses, and cotton dress materials. This is the place to test your bargaining skills and lose track of time. Whether you're after a dupatta, a silver anklet, or a bucket of mangoes — chances are, you'll find it here.

2. Souvenirs & Handicrafts

If you want something more artsy to take home, head to Lepakshi Handicrafts Emporium, a government-run shop with fixed prices and a curated collection of locally made goods. From carved wooden figurines to Kalamkari wall hangings, this is where tradition meets thoughtful gifting. They also stock Etikoppaka toys — colourful lacquered wooden toys that are safe for kids and a slice of Andhra's folk heritage. The staff here are helpful without being pushy, and you'll walk away with items you genuinely won't find in big-box stores.

Kalamkari art. Photo: Courtesy of Sooti Syahi

3. Personalised Picks

Want a souvenir that's a little more offbeat? Try browsing the pop-up stalls along RK Beach Road — especially in the evenings. You'll find handmade jewellery, hand-painted coasters, local snacks in cute packaging, and even caricature artists. For fashion-forward travellers, Label Sneha Reddy sells Indo-western pieces made by local designers in small batches. You can also check out ceramic studios near Waltair Road for handmade tableware, plant pots, and colourful crockery that's both beautiful and functional. It's the kind of shopping that feels like a treasure hunt — just the way it should be.

Weather In Visakhapatnam:

Best Time To Visit Visakhapatnam

October to March is your sweet spot. The weather is breezy and mild, ideal for beach outings and sightseeing. Summers (April-June) can be sweaty and humid, while the monsoon (July-September) brings heavy rains-great for waterfalls, not so much for sightseeing. Winter mornings are crisp, and sunsets during this season are a daily event worth planning around.

How To Reach Visakhapatnam:

By Air

Visakhapatnam International Airport is just 12 km from the city centre and well-connected to major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad. Daily domestic flights make it super convenient, and a few international flights from the Middle East and Southeast Asia also operate here.

By Rail

Visakhapatnam Railway Station is a major hub on the East Coast line and has excellent connectivity with Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad. The station itself is neat, with plenty of food stalls and decent waiting areas.

By Road

Vizag is well connected via national highways, especially NH16. APSRTC (state transport) runs both sleeper and AC buses, which are reliable and budget-friendly. If you wish to make your travel from Vijayawada more comfortable and eco-friendly, choose Fresh Bus' all-electric, inter-city service for their recliner seats, noise-free A/C cabins, real-time bus tracking, advanced security systems, and well-trained crew members.

Photo: Unsplash

Getting Around In Visakhapatnam:

Auto-rickshaws are your best friend for short distances — just be ready to haggle a bit. App-based taxis like Ola and Uber are widely available and affordable. For beach-hopping, you can rent a scooter or a bicycle from local rental services. The city also has a decent bus network, but unless you're familiar with Telugu, stick to cabs for comfort and ease.