Chikkamagalur Travel Guide: The Perfect Itinerary To Explore Karnataka's Coolest Hill Town

Chikkamagalur might be known as the birthplace of Indian coffee, but there's far more brewing here than what's in your cup. Perched at 3,400 ft above sea level in the Western Ghats of Karnataka, this quaint little hill town dishes out a mix of adventure, culture, and some good ol' R&R. Whether you're trekking up misty trails, sipping filter coffee at a heritage homestay, or chasing waterfalls (literally), Chikkamagalur has a way of making you forget city life exists. The air smells of wet earth and roasted beans, locals always have a story to tell, and there's a chance you might spot a bison or two on your morning walk. Here's the ultimate, no-fluff Chikkamagalur travel guide for your next trip.
Also Read: Mysuru Travel Guide: Exploring South India's Cultural Capital Like A Local
Here's Your Handy Chikkamagalur Travel Guide For A Seamless Trip:
Where To Go In Chikkamagalur:
1. Kudremukh National Park
This lush, sprawling biodiversity hotspot is where nature truly turns it up a notch. Kudremukh, meaning 'horse face' (thanks to the shape of the peak), is home to dense forests, hidden waterfalls, and rare wildlife like the lion-tailed macaque. The park is also part of the Western Ghats UNESCO World Heritage Site and is a dream for eco-tourists and trek folks. Entry is regulated to protect the flora and fauna, so you'll need a permit and a guide for the trek.
2. Netravati Trek
For serious hikers, the Netravati Peak Trek is a less-commercial but utterly rewarding experience. It's about 10 km long and cuts through shola forests, foggy clearings, and bamboo trails. The views from the top? Think rolling valleys blanketed in clouds. You'll need to start early and carry your own water and snacks — there are zero pit stops on this trail. The payoff? A level of peace you don't get on the more touristy treks.
3. Mullayanagiri
The tallest peak in Karnataka at 6,330 feet, Mullayanagiri is a sunrise chaser's dream. You can drive up most of the way, with the final stretch being a short hike up stone steps. At the summit, you'll find a small temple and sweeping views of the Western Ghats that make you forget about phone signals and deadlines. It gets windy and cold even in summer, so bring a light jacket.
4. Baba Budangiri
This isn't just a viewpoint, it's a spot loaded with stories. Named after the Sufi saint Baba Budan, who's said to have smuggled coffee beans from Yemen to India in the 17th century, the hills are sacred to both Hindus and Muslims. The drive is a bit bumpy, but the scenery — misty cliffs, dramatic drop-offs, and the occasional tea stall — makes up for it. You can also trek to Manikyadhara Falls from here.
5. Hebbe Falls
Tucked away in the Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary, Hebbe Falls is as dramatic as it is refreshing. It crashes down in two stages — Chikka Hebbe (small) and Dodda Hebbe (big) — from a height of 551 feet. The trail to the falls is rough and rocky, so hop on a local jeep to get there. Once you reach, kick off your shoes and wade in. It's chilly, but worth it.
Where To Stay In Chikkamagalur:
1. Luxury Hotels
If you're looking to splurge, The Serai Chikmagalur offers plantation-style villas with private pools, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a spa that smells like eucalyptus and heaven. Just a short drive away, Trivik Hotels & Resorts sits atop a hill with sweeping valley views, gourmet dining, and infinity pools that will tempt even the laziest traveller to dress up for dinner.
2. Boutique Resorts
Prefer charm over polish? Gateway Chikmagalur by Taj has colonial-era architecture, manicured gardens, and the kind of old-world service that makes you feel like a royal. If you're into heritage stays, Arabidacool Bungalow, set in a 150-year-old estate, is a win for its antique-filled rooms and in-house roast-and-grind coffee sessions.
3. Budget Stays
Travelling light and easy? Try Chikmagalur Homestay — an umbrella term for dozens of affordable, family-run spots that serve home-cooked Malnad meals and give you that wholesome countryside feeling. Rooms are basic but clean, and your host might even take you on a coffee trail for free.
Where To Eat In Chikkamagalur:
1. Regional Cuisine
Malnad cuisine is all about comfort: Think akki rotti, pandi curry, and piping hot filter coffee. Town Canteen is a local favourite — try their benne dosa with coconut chutney, and wash it down with thick, strong coffee. For an authentic thali experience, Sri Mangala Bhavan serves up local delicacies that change with the season.
2. Cosy Cafes
If you're the kind that needs a cafe with rustic decor and the perfect flat white, Nisarga Coffee Co is your place. It's surrounded by greenery and has the laid-back vibe you want after a trek. The Riders Net is another chill spot, with wood-fired pizzas and views of the hills.
3. Fine-Dining Restaurants
Staying at a high-end resort? Don't miss their in-house restaurants. Arabica Restaurant at Trivik and The Odyssey at The Serai serve multi-course meals with ingredients sourced locally, but specialises in flavours and fare from the region of Malenadu,
4. Lounges & Bars
Most of the luxe hotels have their own bars, but Mukwada Bar has a local-style setting that's great for a beer and some fried snacks. Don't expect club vibes, but if your idea of nightlife is slow tunes and cool weather, you're all set.
Where To Shop In Chikkamagalur:
1. Local Markets
For the real deal, hit the Main Market Road. You'll find stalls selling freshly ground coffee, aromatic spices, and homemade pickles. Walk around with a cloth bag and try bargaining — you might come back with more than you expected.
2. Souvenirs & Handicrafts
Pick up handwoven shawls, sandalwood soaps, and brass artefacts at the Nature Craft. Coffee-themed souvenirs like mugs, coasters, and even scrubs are easily found at estate shops like those near Z Point or Trivik.
3. Personalised Picks
Some estates let you customise your coffee blend-roast levels, grind size, and packaging. Panduranga Coffee Works even puts your name on the bag if you buy enough. Perfect for gifting (or keeping).
Also Read: Manali Travel Guide: Where To Go, Eat, Stay, And Shop In Manali
Weather In Chikkamagalur (Best Time To Visit Chikkamagalur):
The best time to visit Chikkamagalur is from September to March. The monsoons (June to August) drench the region and bring out its wild, romantic side-but landslides and leeches can be a buzzkill. Winter and early summer are ideal, with temperatures ranging from 14 degrees Celsius to 30 degrees Celsius. The mist hangs around till March, making it a great time for treks and estate walks.
How To Reach Chikkamagalur:
By Air
The nearest airport is Mangalore International Airport, about 150 km away. From there, you can hire a cab or take a bus. Bengaluru Kempegowda International Airport is further (around 265 km), but better connected.
By Rail
Chikkamagalur has a small railway station, but the better-connected option is Kadur Railway Station, about 40 km away. Trains from Bengaluru, Mangalore, and Hubli stop here. Auto-rickshaws and taxis are available at the station.
By Road
Road trips to Chikkamagalur are half the fun. The drive from Bengaluru takes around 5 to 6 hours and passes through Hassan and Belur — worth a detour if you're into temple architecture. Plenty of private buses also ply this route daily.
Getting Around In Chikkamagalur:
You won't find Uber or Ola here. Instead, local taxis and private drivers are your best bet, especially for places like Mullayanagiri and Baba Budangiri. Auto-rickshaws are good for short distances within town, but not ideal for sightseeing. If you're confident behind the wheel, rent a self-drive car or scooter from Chikmagalur town — it's the best way to explore at your own pace.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world