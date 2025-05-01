Manali Travel Guide: Where To Go, Eat, Stay, And Shop In Manali

Tucked away in Himachal Pradesh, Manali is one of India's most loved hill towns for a reason. From snowy slopes to pine forests, it's got that 'main character energy' for travellers who want a little bit of everything-nature, culture, adventure, and carbs. Whether you're riding an ATV in Solang Valley or sipping thukpa at a cosy cafe, this mountain town does more than just give you cool weather and even cooler views. It's charming, chaotic, calming, and full of moments you'll remember long after your trip is over. Here's your all-in-one, zero-fluff Manali travel guide to what to do, eat, buy, stay in, and Instagram while in this Himachali hotspot.

Here's A Handy Guide To Manali:

Where To Go In Manali:

1. Hidimba Devi Temple

Set in a cedar forest, this 15th-century temple is a quiet spot with heavy mythological vibes. Locals will tell you it's dedicated to Hidimba, Bhima's wife from the Mahabharata. The wooden architecture stands out from the usual temple fare, and the peaceful surroundings are a break from Manali's busier corners. Best visited early morning before the crowd rolls in.

Hidimba Devi Temple. Photo: Instagram/himalayanfarer

2. Solang Valley

If you're into skiing, snowboarding, or paragliding, Solang Valley is your playground. Come winter, it's coated in snow and full of adrenaline junkies. Summer? Still buzzing, with zorbing, quad biking, and chair lifts. It's around 14km from Manali town, and there's no bad time to go-just different flavours of fun.

3. Jogini Waterfalls

Hidden behind the villages near Vashisht, this waterfall is a 3km trek that gives you serious Pinterest-worthy scenery. The trail takes you through apple orchards, traditional Himachali homes, and ends with a roaring cascade. It's quiet, refreshing, and ideal for those who need a break from city noise.

4. The Manali Gompa

Bright murals, prayer wheels, and a sense of calm — that's what you'll get at this Tibetan monastery. It's small, but what it lacks in size it makes up for in serenity. Built in the 1960s, the Gadhan Thekchhokling Gompa is still one of the most peaceful places to just sit, sip some tea nearby, and watch the world go by.

Gadhan Thekchhokling Gompa. Photo: Instagram/itsgiovanniallegrini

5. Museum of Himachal Culture and Folk Art

Quirky and informative, this small museum near Hidimba Temple is packed with old photos, masks, musical instruments, and artefacts. It gives you a solid glimpse into Himachali life — ideal for anyone who loves to snoop into how people used to live. Plus, it's usually not crowded, which is always a win.

6. Bhrigu Lake

If you're okay with some altitude and effort, this glacial lake is a beauty. It sits at over 4,200 metres, and the trek to get there starts from Gulaba, around 20km from Manali. The lake changes colour depending on the season and is frozen for most of the year. Think fewer crowds, more raw nature.

Bhrigu Lake. Photo: Instagram/himalayan_hiker

7. The Great Himalayan National Park

This UNESCO-listed park is the big daddy of biodiversity. It's about two hours from Manali but worth every minute. Home to snow leopards, blue sheep, and countless birds, the trails here are a dream for trekkers and nature nerds. Pro tip: Get a permit before you go; it's regulated for conservation reasons.

8. Naggar

A quaint little village around 22km from Manali, Naggar was once the capital of Kullu. The Naggar Castle (now a heritage hotel) offers sweeping valley views and Insta-perfect backdrops. Drop by the Nicholas Roerich Art Gallery for a culture fix and soak in that old-world Himachali vibe.

Where To Stay In Manali:

1. Luxury Hotels

Tucked away in the scenic eponymous estate near Naggar, Baragarh Resort & Spa - IHCL SeleQtions all about privacy and postcard views. Set amidst apple orchards and overlooking the Pir Panjal range, it offers spacious villas, private balconies, and a full-service spa that's perfect after a long day out. Modern architecture meets Himachali soul at the luxurious Welcomhotel By ITC Hotels Hamsa perched on a hilltop. The rooms are large, tastefully designed, and come with floor-to-ceiling windows that frame stunning valley views. From its signature wellness spa to curated menus that feature regional delicacies, every detail is thoughtfully executed. Bonus: Their warmth doesn't end with the hospitality-the heated flooring in some rooms is a real win in winter.

Photo: Courtesy of Baragarh Resort & Spa - IHCL SeleQtions

2. Boutique Resorts

If you love a place that tells a story, Tree of Life Eila Art Hotel is full of them. With just a handful of rooms-each with curated art, vintage furniture, and bursts of colour-it feels like you're staying inside a gallery-meets-mountain home. It's cosy but never cramped, with an in-house cafe and open decks where you can sip coffee while wrapped in a shawl and silence. Pick the 19th-century Ramgarh Heritage Villa for old-world charm and nostalgia. Restored with love and packed with original woodwork, antique furniture, and a sunroom that invites lazy mornings, it's a heritage-lover's dream. The hosts go above and beyond with home-cooked meals and fireside chats. A contemporary mountain lodge with eco-conscious values, Storii by ITC Hotels Urvashi's Retreat sits in the middle of a deodar forest. The interiors combine rustic wood with modern comforts-think plush bedding, chic bathrooms, and in-room fireplaces. There's an Ayurvedic spa, farm-to-table meals, and curated experiences like nature walks and Himachali cooking classes.

Photo: Courtesy of Storii by ITC Hotels Urvashi's Retreat

3. Budget Stays

Manali has many budget accommodations. But centrally located yet away from the main traffic hum, Getaway Stays Manali is particularly clean and cheerful, ideal for backpackers, couples, and remote workers. The rooms are simple but well-maintained, with hot showers, warm bedding, and Wi-Fi that (usually) works well. There's a shared lounge where you can meet fellow travellers, and the hosts are known for helping you plan local treks and cafe-hopping circuits. At this price point, it's honestly a steal.

Where To Eat In Manali:

1. Regional Cuisine

If you haven't tried siddu, you haven't really been to Manali. This steamed wheat bun stuffed with walnut or poppy seed paste is best eaten hot with ghee. You'll find it at local eateries like Rangoli Restaurant or tucked inside tiny dhabas around Old Manali. Another must-try? Dham, a traditional Himachali platter typically served at weddings, but some places like Mount View Restaurant do a daily version. Think rice, chana madra (a curd-based curry), sweet rice, and moong dal — all served with a generous dollop of authenticity.

Himachali Dham. Photo: iStock

2. Cosy Cafes

Old Manali is full of cafes that feel like a hug in cold weather. Cafe 1947 is a legend here-set by the river, it serves killer coffee, pasta, and live music on weekends. For something quieter, head to Drifter's Cafe, where you can curl up with a book, sip mulled wine, and maybe challenge someone to a board game. Born Free Cafe is another backpacker favourite, with great vibes, vegan options, and community events that keep the place buzzing.

3. Fine-Dining Restaurants

Johnson's Cafe & Hotel is a local institution. Their trout fish is the stuff of legends, served grilled or in curry, caught fresh from the nearby Beas River. The ambience is rustic-chic, with fairy lights and fire pits in winter. The Himalayan — inside the castle-like hotel of the same name — does elegant European and North Indian meals in an old-world setting. And for the bold-hearted, FlyDining Manali is a full-on thrill-dining 160 feet in the air with panoramic views. Book early, and don't drop your fork.

Photo: Courtesy of The Himalayan

4. Lounges & Bars

The Lazy Dog Lounge in Old Manali offers riverside seating, live music, and a menu that moves from sushi to sizzling momos. It's relaxed during the day and picks up pace post-sunset. Khyber Bar inside Johnson Lodge is another solid pick if you want a fireplace, classy cocktails, and a crowd that's more boots-and-beanies than party-hard. The Buzz on Mall Road is newer on the scene but has already carved a niche with its craft cocktails and weekend DJ sets.

Where To Shop In Manali:

1. Local Markets

The Mall Road is Manali's main shopping artery, and it's buzzing from morning till night. You'll find woollen shawls, wooden keychains, colourful ponchos, and a thousand pashmina vendors vying for your attention. Bargain a little, smile a lot, and grab some hot bhutta (corn on the cob) while you browse. For more local, less touristy finds, Old Manali Market has indie shops selling boho clothing, hemp bags, and quirky tees.

Mall Road. Photo: iStock

2. Souvenirs & Handicrafts

Manali is big on handmade stuff — think Kullu shawls, handwoven mufflers, wood-carved idols, and hand-painted thalis. Stop by the Himachal Emporium on Mall Road for quality-controlled souvenirs that actually last (and support local artisans). Tibetan stores in the area also sell pretty prayer flags, thangkas (scroll paintings), and brass bells that look lovely on your bookshelf.

3. Personalised Picks

For something special, try Bhuttico — a boutique shop selling handmade jackets, scarves, accessories, angora, and pashmina shawls. Started in 1944 by a group of local women, this shopping place in Manali was awarded by the National Award from the ministry of textiles in 1993-94.

Weather In Manali (Best Time To Visit):

The best time to visit Manali largely depends on the kind of experience you're looking for. For snow lovers and winter sports enthusiasts, December to February offers a magical snowy landscape perfect for skiing and snowboarding. If you prefer mild weather and blooming valleys, March to June is ideal for sightseeing, adventure activities, and enjoying the lush greenery. Meanwhile, the monsoon season from July to September, though less popular due to occasional landslides, paints the hills in vibrant hues and is great for budget travellers seeking solitude and discounts.

Naggar. Photo: Pexels

How To Reach Manali:

By Air

The nearest airport is Kullu-Manali Airport (Bhuntar), about 50km from Manali. It's a small one, with limited flights from Delhi and Chandigarh, but a massive time-saver. From there, hop in a pre-booked taxi or local cab — the scenic journey takes about 90 minutes.

By Rail

Manali doesn't have a train station, but Joginder Nagar is the closest on — roughly 145km away. Most people prefer taking a train to Chandigarh or Ambala, and then catching a taxi or bus uphill. It's longer, but if you're a train romantic, it's worth it.

By Road

Delhi to Manali by road is around 12-14 hours (depending on how generous the mountains are feeling). HPTDC and private buses run overnight services — opt for Volvo if you want comfort. If you're driving yourself, the stretch from Mandi to Manali is stunning but winding, so go slow.

Getting Around In Manali

Taxis are available for local sightseeing — pre-book them at your hotel or local stand. They're not metered, so settle on a price beforehand. Auto-rickshaws are rare, but some tuk-tuks operate in lower Manali areas. Bikes and scooters are the best way to explore Old Manali and nearby villages. Rental shops are everywhere — just carry a valid licence. Walking is underrated. Especially in Old Manali, where everything is just a scenic stroll away. Pop into cafes, shops, and temples without worrying about traffic.