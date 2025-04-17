6 Offbeat Experiences In Manali That'll Show You A New Side Of The Himalayan Town

Manali doesn't have to be all shawl shopping and yak rides. Sure, it has had its time in the spotlight with snow fights, Mall Road cafes, and Insta-perfect views of the Beas River. But there's more to this mountain town than honeymoon selfies and traffic jams on Rohtang Pass. Scratch beneath the surface and you'll find a side of Manali that's raw, rugged, and refreshingly real. Think hidden villages where time moves slow, trails that don't show up on Google Maps, and adventures that skip the crowds entirely. If you're the kind of traveller who rolls their eyes at cookie-cutter itineraries, here's your chance to ditch the usual checklist. These six offbeat experiences in Manali will give your trip the kind of story you'll actually want to tell.

Here Are 6 Offbeat Experiences To Have In And Around Manali:

1. Hike To The Hidden Village of Malana (But Be Cool About It)

Tucked deep in the Parvati Valley and cut off from most of the world for centuries, Malana is often spoken about in whispers (and not just because of its famous hash). The real charm? The trek. It's a sweaty but stunning trail, winding through pine forests and past crystal-clear streams. The locals are fiercely protective of their culture — so no selfies with them, and definitely don't touch their temples. Respect the vibe, and you'll walk away with a wild, almost mythical glimpse of Himalayan life.

The route: Take a taxi from Manali to Jari, and start the 3-4 hour trek from there. Or base yourself in Kasol for a more chilled-out approach.

2. Chase Waterfalls in the Secret Valleys of Sissu

Sissu. Photo: Unsplash

Skip the overcrowded tourist zones and head through the Atal Tunnel to Sissu — a blink-and-you-miss-it hamlet that suddenly exploded on Instagram, and for good reason. With its sprawling meadows, mirror-like lakes, and towering waterfalls, Sissu feels like someone dropped a postcard from Switzerland into Himachal. The Sissu waterfall is easy to reach, but if you're up for a bit more walking, venture into the nearby valleys and you'll find completely untouched cascades that barely show up on maps. Bonus: fewer humans, more mountain dogs.

Pro tip: Go early in the morning when the mist is still hanging low-it's pure magic.

3. Go Mountain Biking Through the Hampta Valley

Hampta Valley. Photo: Pexels

If your idea of fun involves sweat, speed and the occasional near-death experience, rent a mountain bike and hit the trails in Hampta Valley. The path from Prini to Sethan is both terrifying and terrific, with winding roads, loose gravel, and some of the best views in the region. You'll zip past apple orchards, deodar forests, and the occasional shepherd herding his woolly gang. The best part? Hardly anyone goes this route. It's you, your bike, and a whole lot of adrenaline.

Heads up: It's not for absolute beginners. You'll want some confidence on wheels for this one.

4. Camp Like a Local in the Villages Near Naggar

Naggar. Photo: Unsplash

Naggar is the cool older cousin to Manali — it's artsy, low-key, and full of charm. But if you want to take it one step further, skip the guesthouses and pitch a tent in one of the nearby villages like Rumsu or Jana. The air's cleaner, the views are better, and if you're lucky, you might be invited in for some steaming siddu (a local Himachali dumpling with a filling of spiced walnuts) and endless cups of chai. You'll also find lesser-known trails that lead to hidden shrines, ridge-top viewpoints, and even the occasional abandoned temple.

What to pack: A good sleeping bag, thermals, and snacks. Nights can get pretty cold, even in summer.

5. Try Paragliding Over the Kullu Valley (Not Just Solang)

Kullu Valley. Photo: Pexels

Paragliding in Solang is cool — until you're stuck in line with 200 others trying to get their gear on. For a less touristy, more scenic version of the same thrill, head down to Dobhi or Burua. These lesser-known spots offer incredible aerial views of the Kullu Valley, with fewer crowds and longer flights. It's the kind of moment where you're in the sky, wind on your face, thinking — yep, this is what freedom feels like.

Best season: April to June or September to November, when the weather's stable and the skies are clear.

6. Walk to the Ancient Hadimba Meadows — Yes, Walk

Hadimba Temple. Photo: Unsplash

Most people know Hadimba Temple. Fewer know that if you keep walking past it, through the cedar woods and across the gentle slope, you'll reach a meadow that feels straight out of a Studio Ghibli film. Locals call it "Dhungri Van Vihar," and it's the perfect place for a picnic, a quiet read, or just lying flat and watching the clouds. It's weirdly close to town, but somehow no one really goes there. Probably because it isn't marked with a giant signboard or flashy map pin. Which makes it even better.

Pro tip: Carry your own snacks and water-there's no food stall drama here, just trees and birdsong.