17-Year-Old Allegedly Raped In Chhattisgarh, Boyfriend Commits Suicide

The two accused have been arrested by the police. (Representational)

A 21-year-old man committed suicide after his minor girlfriend was allegedly raped by two men in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, police said Thursday.

The 17-year-old revealed this during the suicide investigation of Savan Sai, her boyfriend.

Two men, Ishwar Das (22) and Khem Kanwar (21) were arrested on the charges of gang-rape and abetment of suicide Wednesday, the official said.

The girl told police that men accosted them when she was with Sai near a school on the evening of September 1.

The accused allegedly thrashed them and raped her in front of her boyfriend before leaving them at the spot, she said. The next day, on September 2, Sai learnt that the accused had told some others in the village about the incident.

After the girl told the police about the alleged rape, the two men were arrested Wednesday.

