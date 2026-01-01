Stunts, Selfies, And Scorpios: Korba's School Farewell Goes Wrong

School students in Chhattisgarh's Korba were caught on camera turning city roads into a dangerous playground, leaning out of speeding SUVs, shooting Instagram reels, and posing for selfies, as if traffic laws were optional and lives expendable.

The shocking video, now viral on social media, shows students riding in three black Scorpio SUVs in Korba's Balco area, performing stunts while the vehicles were in motion.

Boys and girls were seen hanging out of car windows, waving, posing, and recording videos as the convoy cruised through public roads. At least one youth can be seen taking selfies with his mobile phone while the SUV continues to move.

According to reports, the incident, which took place in early January, is linked to a school farewell party organised at Hotel Maharaja in TP Nagar.

The students reportedly arrived at the hotel in three Scorpio vehicles. Before reaching the venue and again after the party, they drove around the city, filming themselves in hazardous positions.

Another video from inside the hotel shows students cutting a cake and dancing, reinforcing that the outing was celebratory, not accidental.

The reels were later uploaded to Instagram, set to a loud Punjabi song, turning a blatant violation of traffic laws into social media content.

Once the clips began circulating widely, Korba police swung into action.

Officials say they are tracing the vehicle owners and that strict legal action will follow.

The episode has once again brought the spotlight back to the Chhattisgarh High Court's earlier suo motu cognizance of similar incidents involving stunt driving, birthday celebrations, and cake cutting on public roads.

In one such case from Bilaspur involving affluent youths performing stunts on a national highway, the court sought a detailed response from the state government. In response, the government informed the court that police had seized the vehicles and launched legal action.

During that hearing, the High Court issued a stern warning, stating that youngsters indulging in such acts must face strict punishment to create deterrence.

The court also made a scathing observation that enforcement often appears selective, coming down heavily on the poor, middle class, and Dalits, while influential offenders escape lightly.