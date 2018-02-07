153 Candidates, Including Meghalaya Chief Minister, File Nomination In all, 153 candidates filed their nominations yesterday, Chief Electoral Officer of the state F R Kharkongor said, adding that today is the last date for filing papers.

17 Shares EMAIL PRINT Mukul Sangma, the CM of the north-eastern state since 2010, will be contesting from two seats. Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, former Union minister and NPP leader Agatha K Sangma and state NCP president Saleng Sangma were among the 153 candidates who filed their nominations for the February 27 Assembly election yesterday, an official said.



In all, 153 candidates filed their nominations yesterday, Chief Electoral Officer of the state F R Kharkongor said, adding that today is the last date for filing papers.



Mukul Sangma, the chief minister of the north-eastern state since 2010, will be contesting from two seats. He filed his papers for the Ampati seat today and will file his nomination for the Songsak seat in East Garo Hills district tomorrow, party officials said.



He is seeking re-election for the fifth time from Ampati in South West Garo Hills district, they added.



Mukul Sangma's wife Dickanchi D Shira also filed her nomination from the Mahendraganj seat.



Agatha Sangma and her brother Thomas A Sangma, a former MP, also filed their nominations.



Accompanied by their mother and brother Conrad K Sangma, an MP, Agatha and Thomas filed their nominations at the district deputy commissioner's office at Tura, along with four other candidates of the National People's Party (NPP).



Agatha will contest from the South Tura seat, while Thomas will be fighting from the North Tura seat.



NCP state president Saleng Sangma also filed his nomination from the Gambegre seat.



The other prominent candidates who filed their papers are state minister R V Lyngdoh and former Assembly speaker B M Lanong.



Former state ministers A L Hek and J A Lyngdoh and ex-NCP state president Sanbor Shullai, all of whom had joined the BJP last month, also filed their nominations in the state capital.



