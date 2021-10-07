15 Killed In Bus-Truck Collision In Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki

Barabanki accident: Nine were killed on the spot while six died during treatment, police said.

A bus collided with a sand-laden truck near Baburi village in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district on Thursday, leaving 15 people dead and 21 others injured, police said.

The bus carrying 70 passengers was going to Bahraich from Delhi when the accident took place, Barabanki Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad said, adding that the collision took place as the bus driver tried to avoid hitting a stray cow.

While nine persons were killed on the spot, 27 people were injured in the incident and rushed to hospital where six more died during treatment, police said.

While treatment of 11 patients are going in the trauma centre of King George Medical University in Lucknow, four are being treated in the district hospital while the rest were discharged after being provided first-aid.

Mr Prasad confirmed that the death count reached 15 following fresh deaths in the hospital. He said attempts are on to identify the bodies.

Anguished by the road accident in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh. Condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Prayers with the injured. Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 to the injured: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 7, 2021

बाराबंकी, उत्तर प्रदेश में हुई भीषण सड़क दुर्घटना में कई लोगों की मृत्यु का समाचार सुनकर मुझे गहरा दुख पहुंचा है। मृतकों के परिवारों के प्रति मैं शोक संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं और घायल हुए लोगों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूँ। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 7, 2021

While condoling the loss of lives in the accident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the family of victims and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Mr Adityanath has asked the local administration to provide best possible medical care to the injured.

