12-Year-Old UP Girl Found Dead Outside House, 4 Neighbours Charged: Cops

A 12-year-old girl was found dead outside her house in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh. Four neighbours have been charged in connection with the case, police said on Tuesday.

Lalganj Circle Officer Ramesh Chandra said the girl had gone to a pond on Monday to check upon the family's fishes. She was found dead outside her house in the evening, police said.

Following a complaint by her father, a case was registered against the four neighbours in Sangipur police station in the night, he said.

The police suspect that it was a fallout of an old enmity between the victim's family and those arrested.