12-Year-Old UP Girl Found Dead Outside House, 4 Neighbours Charged: Cops

Lalganj Circle Officer Ramesh Chandra said the girl had gone to a pond on Monday to check upon the family's fishes. She was found dead outside her house in the evening, police said.

Cities | | Updated: June 11, 2019 17:17 IST
Police suspect it was a fallout of an old enmity between the victim's family and those arrested. (FILE)


Pratapgarh: 

A 12-year-old girl was found dead outside her house in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh. Four neighbours have been charged in connection with the case, police said on Tuesday.

Following a complaint by her father, a case was registered against the four neighbours in Sangipur police station in the night, he said.

The police suspect that it was a fallout of an old enmity between the victim's family and those arrested.

