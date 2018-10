The bus fell on a 200-feet deep gorge off Jammu-Srinagar highway

Twelve people were killed when a bus skidded off the highway and fell into a deep gorge near Ramban in Jammu and Kashmir. Several others were injured, the police said.

The bus was going from Ramban to Banihal on the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

The police said the injured people have been taken to a hospital in Ramban. Rescuers have reached the accident site.