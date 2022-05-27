11 Injured As 2 Families Clash Over Rs 2,100 In Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh clash: Police said they have rounded up several persons. (Representational)

At least 11 persons were injured and 15 motorcycles suffered damages in a clash between the members of two families over some financial dispute in Datoda village of Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, police said on Friday.

After the incident that occurred on Thursday night a heavy contingent of police has been deployed in the village located in Mhow tehsil, an official said.

"One Kishore Chohan along with his eight relatives had a heated argument with Narendra Mundel over Rs 2,100. Kishore and others roughed up Mundel and then hurled stones at him and his house. A motorcycle and a car parked outside his house were damaged in the incident," Simrol police station inspector Dharmendra Shivhare said.

Seething with anger, Narendra Mundel, accompanied by a mob of around 90 persons, many of whom were armed with swords, sticks and rods, later attacked Kishore Chohan's group at Dalit Mohalla and set on fire at least 14 motorcycles there. In the attack, one Shankarlal Chohan, Arjun Dewda, Surendra Chohan, Prahlad and four-year-old Himanshi Chohan were injured, he said.

On the basis of Kishore Chohan's complaint, Narendra Mundel and 85 others were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Inspector Shivhare said.

The other group also lodged a cross-complaint, after which a case was registered against Kishore Chohan and eight others, he added.

Additional Superintendent of Police (rural) Shashikant Kankane said, "Around a dozen people were injured in the attack. But thanks to the timely action by Simrol police, the matter did not escalate further. Police have rounded up several persons and the situation is fully under control."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)