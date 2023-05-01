1 Kg Heroin Stuffed Inside Sock Found Near Punjab's Firozpur

The recovery was made near the border fence in Kilche village in Firozpur district.

The Border Security Force (BSF) troops on Sunday found a packet containing around 1 kg heroin, stuffed inside a sock, near the border fence in Firozpur.

The recovery was made near the border fence in Kilche village in Firozpur district.

"On 30th April 2023, vigilant BSF troops, during area domination duties recovered a sock stuffed with a packet of suspected heroin, close to own side of border fence near border village - Kilche, Distt - Ferozepur," the BSF said in a statement.

As per the BSF, the recovered drugs weighed around 1 kg, and the sock was found from a harvested wheat field.

Further investigation is underway in the case.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)