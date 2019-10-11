1 Dead, 85 Taken Ill After Drinking Contaminated Water In Uttar Pradesh

All nine people are admitted to a hospital in a serious condition. (Representational)

A 10-year-old girl died while 85 others were taken ill after consuming contaminated water from a water tank in Naagpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, police said on Friday.

Nine people are in a serious condition and have been rushed to the district hospital, a senior police official said. Chief Medical Officer Dr PK Misra said all the 86 had consumed water from the tank which appears to be contaminated.

A health department team has reached the village and samples of water are being sent for testing, the CMO added.



