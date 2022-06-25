Woman Dies As Tree Falls On Her Car While Driving In Chennai

The 57-year-old woman was returning from her office when the tree suddenly fell on her car.

A woman died in Chennai after a tree fell on her car on Friday evening. The incident took place in KK Nagar area of the city.

According to the police, the 57-year-old woman was returning from her office when the tree suddenly fell on her car. She died on the spot, while two others were injured.

The injured were admitted to hospital.

Chennai Police registered a case and the investigation is underway.

Chennai has received heavy rainfall for the past few days. Some areas in the city received record rain.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department predicted that Chennai will continue to witness light to moderate rain for the next few days.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)