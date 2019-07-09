'Not My Fault I Am Gay': Teen Kills Self Over Alleged Discrimination

On July 3, locals alerted the police after his body was found washed ashore. (Representational)

A 19-year-old from Mumbai allegedly killed himself by jumping into the sea in Chennai as he was upset over alleged discrimination he faced for being a gay, police said on Tuesday.

Avinshu Patel, in two posts in Hindi and English on Facebook, however, held no one responsible for the decision to end his life.

"I am a boy, everybody knows that. But, the way I walk, think, emote and talk is like a girl. This is something people of Bharat do not like," he said in his post in Hindi on July 2.

In the English post, he said, "I'm proud of other countries for the respect they give to gay people and transgenders. I am proud of my supportive Indian people too."

Avinshu Patel, who was employed at a spa in Chennai, remarked, "...it is not my fault that I am gay.. This is god's mistake...I hate my life."

On July 3, locals alerted the police after his body was found washed ashore at a beach in Injambakkam, police said.





