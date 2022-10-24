Massive Fire Breaks Out At Chennai Pharma Unit

Chennai fire: The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

A massive fire that broke out on Monday morning at a private drugs manufacturing unit in north Chennai has been put off, fire officials said today.

"We received the information about the fire at around 8.15 am. It's a pharmaceutical godown. The fire has been doused," said a fire official.

No casualties have been reported so far in the incident at Ashok Nagar area of the city.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a fire broke out in the forest colony of Naharlagun in Arunachal Pradesh.

"The fire has been brought under control," said a fire officer.

In Mumbai too, a fire broke out at A to Z Industrial Estate in Lower Parel on Sunday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

According to preliminary information, the level-1 fire broke out at 11 pm. Fire tenders and a team from the Mumbai Police also arrived at the spot.

