Tamil Nadu Toddler's Finger, Stuck In Idli Tray, Removed In 90-Minute Op

A toddler's finger got stuck in an idli tray, prompting fire brigade officials to launch an operation that lasted over an hour.

The incident occurred in Tamil Nadu's Thrissur on Sunday when the 1.5-year-old girl pushed her finger into an idli tray while playing in the kitchen. Her parents tried to pull the finger out, but their attempts went in vain.

Fire brigade workers were then called in. They used a cutter to remove the tray, while puring cold water in the girl's finger to avoid burns. The child was shown cartoons to keep her calm and distracted.

In a video accessed by NDTV, five workers continued the operation, undeterred by the child's wail.

Around 90 minutes later, the child's finger was freed without any injury.