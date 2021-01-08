Smugglers Hide Gold In Chocolate Wrapper, Rectum, Caught At Chennai Airport

A woman passenger was arrested for concealing 660 grams gold in a chocolate wrapper while the rest of the 3.18 kilogram of gold recovered from the rectums of 15 passengers.

660 gm gold paste packet concealed in chocolate wrapper by a lady passenger

Chennai:

Customs officials at Chennai International Airport seized 3.72-kilogram gold valued at Rs 1.97 crore on Thursday from different passengers travelling from Dubai and Sharjah.

"Chennai Air Customs: 3.72 kg gold valued at Rs.1.97 crore seized under Custom Act from Dubai/Sharjah flights: 1) 660 gm gold paste packet concealed in chocolate wrapper by a lady passenger. She was arrested. 2) 3.18 kg gold from 15 passengers concealed in rectum recovered," Chennai Customs tweeted.

Earlier this week in a separate incident, gold valued more than Rs 30 lakhs was seized by Customs Authority at Chennai Airport.