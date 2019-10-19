Gold Worth Over Rs 1 Crore, $10,000 In Cash Seized At Chennai Airport

Gold weighing over 2.6 kg in total was seized from passengers. (Representational)

Customs officials conducted four different operations at the Chennai international airport and seized gold worth over Rs 1 crore and $10,000 from seven passengers.

Luggage of the seven passengers, coming from Sri Lanka and Dubai, were searched by the officials on Thursday after suspicion.

The search led to the seizure of gold weighing over 2.6 kg in total in three different operations on Thursday, according to a press release by the Office of Commissioner of Customs.

One of the passengers, who was bound to Singapore via Colombo, was carrying $10,000 equivalent to Rs 7 lakh in Indian currency. The same was recovered and seized under the Customs Act 1962 read with FEMA (Export and Import of currency) (Amendment) (Regulations), 2015.

The customs officials also seized five refurbished laptops and 5600 sticks of cigarettes valued at Rs 81,000 under the Customs Act, 1962 from the two of the passengers, according to the release.

Further investigation is under progress.

