'Girlfriend Gives 0% Interest': Ad In Chennai Metro Triggers Political Storm

An advertisement poster seen inside a coach of a metro train in Chennai has created a huge row with a DMK MP flagging its highly problematic messaging that "disrespected" and portrayed women as "objects".

In a post on X, DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian shared a photo of the ad pinned inside a Chennai Metro coach and called for action against whoever had allowed such an ad. She also told the authorities to take down the ad immediately.

The ad belongs to a co-operative credit society called 'THECOS'. It claimed people could get better interest rates on their fixed deposit with them, but a "girlfriend may give 0 per cent interest."

"An advertisement displayed inside the Chennai Metro Rail that degrades women and portrays them as objects is shocking. It is essential to ensure that advertisements in public places take into account the dignity of women," Thangapandian said.

"It is questionable how the Chennai Metro Rail administration allowed such an advertisement. I request that this advertisement be removed immediately and appropriate action be taken to prevent such advertisements from appearing in the future," she said.

The leader said lakhs of people use the Chennai Metro every day and such an advertisement would have an impact on the public

AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan also demanded legal action against those who created the ad.

"I am at a loss of words looking at the content. This is clearly outraging the modesty of a woman, which is punishable under the law. Just because an ad gives you the freedom of expression doesn't mean that you can go to the extent of demeaning somebody based on gender," he told NDTV.

Sathyan said a brand cannot justify being disrespectful for grabbing attention.

"Collecting eyeballs doesn't mean that you have the right to demean somebody. Catching eyeballs doesn't mean that you can use derogatory messages about a gender or another person. It is not acceptable," he said.

The entity that placed the ad is also known as Thiruvalluvar Transport Corporation Employee's Co-operative Credit Society Ltd ( TTCECS). It calls itself a "trusted financial institution serving the economic needs of transport employees across Tamil Nadu."