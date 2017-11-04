Midnight Horror At Chennai Hospital, Newborns Moved Out Of Flooded Floor Chennai Rain: This is the same hospital which was under almost five feet of water during the December 2015 floods, when patients had to be shifted out in boats and makeshift stretchers.

In south Chennai's Tambaram area, 60 patients - mostly pregnant women, mothers and their newborns - at a government hospital had to be moved to the first floor in the middle of the night after the ground floor was flooded during the heavy rains . Patients had a harrowing night on Thursday after rains pounded the city and brought normal life to a near standstill for many. This is the same hospital which was under almost five feet of water during the December 2015 floods , when patients had to be moved out in boats and makeshift stretchers.This time, however, the hospital seems to be better prepared. On Thursday night, the patients were taken to the first floor in a ramp. When NDTV visited the hospital, the workers were seen sweeping the water out from the corridors and other rooms in the ground floor."I was scared. It was raining outside," said a young mother as she nursed her new-born in her arms. The baby, now comfortably bundled up in warm, green-coloured clothes, was born through Caesarean section as it poured and thundered outside.As a precautionary measure, for the next month, the hospital will not be accommodating patients in its ground floor rooms. "Even though we did not expect such heavy rains, we planned precautionary measures should be taken to save all these patients (sic). We shifted immediately," said Dr Inbavalli.The hospital authorities have put sandbags to prevent water from coming in and have placed their power generators five feet above the ground level.Tambaram is a low-lying area that gets water-logged during heavy rains. Before the northeast monsoon arrived this year, stormwater drains were cleared on priority and the level of the road leading to the hospital was raised to ensure that water from outside doesn't enter the premises when it rains heavily.The doctors, however, are worried about the possible spread of diseases and infections within the hospital this season.In December 2015, when Chennai recorded its worst rains in over a century, medical services too were affected with patients and their families stranded in many hospitals.More than 10,000 people have taken shelter in over 100 relief camps set up in Chennai and other parts of coastal Tamil Nadu after the northeast monsoon intensified on Thursday.