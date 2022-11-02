2 Dead In Chennai As Heavy Rain Hits Tamil Nadu, 7 Districts Shut Schools

Chennai received up to 126.1 mm rain from 8.30 am yesterday till 5.30 am today.

Chennai on Tuesday night witnessed heavy rain, leading to the deaths of two persons. Several localities in the city and its outskirts were also inundated following the downpour.

One man was electrocuted while a woman died after a wall collapsed.

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday morning declared a rain holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Ranipet districts.

Although the rain subsided on Wednesday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain at isolated places over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts.

In view of the rains, two subways were closed. The city also witnessed traffic congestion and slow movement of vehicles.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin held a virtual meeting with top officials and instructed them to take swift action on complaints.