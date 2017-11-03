Chennai Rain: Schools, Colleges Closed; IT Firms Asked To Declare Holiday

Chennai Rain: Commuters were stranded on the roads due to slow-moving traffic in many parts of the city.

Chennai: Schools and colleges in Chennai and other parts of coastal Tamil Nadu will remain closed today after heavy rain was witnessed in the region since last evening. IT companies have also been advised by the government to remain closed or let people work from their home due to the downpour. The weather office has warned of heavy rain today in coastal Tamil Nadu and intermittent rain in other parts of the state, however, saying that there is no need to panic. Several pockets of the Tamil Nadu capital were water-logged during Thursday evening rush hour.