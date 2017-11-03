Chennai Rain Live Updates: Massive Waterlogging Throws City Out Of Gear

Chennai Rain: Commuters were stranded on roads due to slow-moving traffic in many parts of the city.

Chennai was lashed by rains on Thursday evening, and it continued till this morning. Several places in the city were submerged and traffic was thrown out of gear. Schools and colleges in Chennai and other parts of coastal Tamil Nadu will remain closed today. The weather department has predicted more rains for the coastal districts of the state.The weather office has warned of heavy rain today in coastal Tamil Nadu and intermittent showers in other parts of the state, however, saying that there is no need to panic. In 2015, Chennai witnessed its worst floods in over a century in which over 150 people died.