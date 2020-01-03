Unusual Fog At Chennai Airport Leads To Flight Delays

Poor visibility was caused by unusual fog at Chennai Airport.

Several domestic and international flights were delayed at the busy Chennai airport this morning due to poor visibility caused by unexpected fog.

"Due to adverse weather conditions/poor visibility, flights are diverted/ delayed. The inconvenience caused to passengers is sincerely regretted. Passengers are requested to check with concerned airline (s) for further updates," Chennai airport shared on its official Twitter handle.

The flight diversion took place on Spice Jet, Go Air, Air India, Air Asia, Emirates, Vistara and Indigo. The airlines also updated the passengers about the flight delays and also apologised to the disgruntled passengers.

"Due to bad weather (poor visibility) in Chennai, flight UK-821 (Mumbai-Chennai) has been diverted to Bangalore and is expected to arrive Bangalore at 8:45 hrs," Vistara Airlines posted on Twitter.

#TravelUpdate : Due to bad weather (poor visibility) in Chennai, flight UK-821 (Mumbai-Chennai) has been diverted to Bangalore and is expected to arrive Bangalore at 08:45 hrs. Please visit https://t.co/IZ9taT0TOv or SMS UK<flight no> to 9289228888 for updated flight status. — Vistara (@airvistara) January 3, 2020

#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to dense fog and poor visibility in #Chennai and #Bhopal, our flights are impacted. For flight status click https://t.co/TQCzzy2a2s. You may also chat with us at https://t.co/tBjQsmj0MT. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) January 3, 2020

SpiceJet also updated the passengers about the delay due to bad weather.

"Due to bad weather at Chennai (MAA), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected," SpiceJet communicated to its passengers.

Blogger Pradeeep John, who is famously called the "Tamil Nadu weatherman", wrote on his Facebook post that today's fog in the city was not due to pollution.

"It's not smog like what happened in November. We can see that once land gets heated up after sun comes up by 9 am, the fog fades away. In November, this did not happen and the smog remained throughout the day . Today was perfect fog and the pollution is well under the limits," he said.



The city has been receiving northeast monsoon showers and due to this, the climate has been pleasant.

According to the weather department, the monsoon period will continue till January 4.

Last month, Chennai's famous Marina beach also saw unusual toxic foam due to heavy pollution.