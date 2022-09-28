Chennai Biker, Father To Give Rs 41 Lakh After Man Killed In Accident

The bike wasn't insured and the rider did not have a licence (Representational photo)

A biker, who rode a racing motorcycle on the stretch of ECR in Chennai's Palavakkam locality in a rash and negligent manner and killed a pedestrian, and his father in whose name the vehicle was registered are to shell out Rs 41.42 lakh as compensation.

A ruling to this effect was given by T Chandrasekaran, Chief Judge of the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal here recently.

Though the claim made by the victim's mother and wife was Rs 22.25 lakh, the judge awarded almost double the amount as compensation and fixed the responsibility on the biker and his father, as the vehicle was not insured and the rider did not have a driving licence.

Joseph, the man who was killed, was a plumber and a food delivery agent. He was hit by Dinesh Kumar when he accompanied by his friend, attempted to go to a nearby tea shop in Palavakkam in the early hours on July 15, 2018.

The compensation amount shall be paid by the bike owner (father) and the rider (son) jointly and severally with 7.5 per cent interest from the date of filing of the case, within three months, the judge said.

The judge held the accident took place due to rash and negligent riding of Dinesh Kumar.

Citing the ruling of the Supreme Court in various other cases, the judge awarded the higher amount.