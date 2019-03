The Chennai city police commissioner met the 9-year-old Srihita in Chennai.

A nine-year-old school student has donated her savings of Rs 1.50 lakh to the city police for setting up CCTVs in Chennai.

Srihita was appreciated for the gesture by the city police commissioner A K Viswanathan, who invited her to his office, a press release said on Sunday.

The girl came to know of the benefits of surveillance cameras from a seminar organised by the police at her father's workplace, the release said.

