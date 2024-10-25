35 Chennai Students In Hospital Due To Eye Irritation, Gas Leak Suspected

A probe has begun into the incident (Representational)

Around 35 students of a private school were rushed to hospital after they complained of giddiness, irritation in their throat and eyes in Chennai. At least three of them have been shifted to a private hospital.

A senior cop told NDTV that the students are fine. "They were taken to the hospital by the school only as a precaution," he said. Parents rushed to the hospital to take their children back home.

The students felt dizzy and irritation in their eyes after they reportedly came in contact with some gas leaked from the science laboratory in school or somewhere in the locality, however, the actual cause remains unconfirmed. On being asked about any gas leak, a cop said, "We don't know at the moment. We are investigating all angles. In an hour, we should have clarity."

North Chennai, where the school is located, is dotted with industries including refineries. There have been instances of ammonia leak in the past.

A probe has begun into the incident as government officials are examining air samples on the campus. A National Disaster Response Force team has also arrived at the spot.